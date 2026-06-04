Wolves Tip Eagles 2-1 to Even Conference Finals Series

Published on June 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves dispatched the Colorado Eagles 2-1 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena.

Bradly Nadeau had a goal and an assist and Justin Robidas scored to help the Wolves even the best-of-seven series at 2-2 with Game 5 scheduled for Friday night at Allstate Arena.

The contest was scoreless until midway through the second period when Robidas broke the deadlock with a shorthanded tally. The speedy forward took a shovel pass from Nadeau, broke in on Eagles netminder Trent Miner and with a defender draped all over him, deposited the puck into the corner of the goal for Robidas' team-leading fifth marker of the postseason. Nadeau had the lone assist on the score.

Nadeau made it 2-0 early in the third when the forward carried the puck to the left dot and wired a wrist shot over Miner's right shoulder. Juuso Valimaki and Ivan Ryabkin earned assists on Nadeau's third goal of the playoffs.

Midway through the third, Alex Barre-Boulet's goal cut the Wolves' advantage to 2-1.

Cayden Primeau (33 saves) picked up the win in goal for the Wolves while Miner (27 saves) suffered the loss for the Eagles.

Next up: The Wolves host the Colorado Eagles in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

Western Conference Finals Schedule

All times Central

Game 1: Wolves 3, Eagles 2

Game 2: Eagles 5, Wolves 2

Game 3: Eagles 3, Wolves 2

Game 4: Wolves 2, Eagles 1

Game 5: Friday, June 5, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 6: Sunday, June 7, 7:05 p.m., Blue Arena*

Game 7: Monday, June 8, 8:05 p.m., Blue Arena*

*-if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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