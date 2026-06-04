Wolves Even Series with 2-1 Win in Game Four

Published on June 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







ROSEMONT, IL. - Chicago built a 2-0 lead and held on for a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles in Game Four of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday, evening the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau led the way with a goal and an assist, as goaltender Cayden Primeau collected the win in net, making 33 saves on 34 shots. Eagles forward Alex Barre-Boulet netted Colorado's lone goal. Goaltender Trent Miner suffered the loss, allowing two goals on 29 shots.

The first period would see Chicago come up dry on the only power play of the opening frame, as each team put up nine shots and left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

A Colorado power play would lead to the game's first goal, as for a second straight contest the Wolves would turn the tables on the man-advantage. Forward Justin Robidas collected a pass on the rush at the low slot before flicking a shot past Miner, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead at the 10:52 mark of the middle frame.

The Wolves advantage would double the lead just 1:21 into the third period, as Nadeau lit the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle, putting Chicago up 2-0.

The Eagles would answer back when Barre-Boulet swept home a one-timer from the slot, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 8:39 remaining in the game.

Colorado would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, falling by a final score of 2-0. The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Wolves went 0-for-3.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Chicago Wolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Final on Friday, June 5th at 6:00pm MT at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. To purchase tickets for the Western Conference Final or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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