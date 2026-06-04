Marlies Fall 4-3 to Wilkes-Barre in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Published on June 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







CONFERENCE FINALS, GAME 4

WED., JUNE 3, 2026 - 7:00 P.M. (EST)

COCA-COLA COLISEUM (TORONTO, ON)

¬ÂBROADCAST: FLOHOCKEY

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W-B/Scranton: S. Brickey (1) (R. Harvey-Pinard, A. Hayes), C. Pietila (1) (G. Klassen, S. Brickey), G. Klassen (2) (V. Koivunen, O. Pickering), R. McGroarty (4) (Unassisted)

Goaltender: S. Murashov (32/35) W

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Toronto: B. Groulx (4) SH (D. Mermis), V. Lettieri (8) PP (E. Cowan, W. Villeneuve), L. Haymes (3) PP (C. Paré, L. Sim)

Goaltender: A. Akhtyamov (23/27) L

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ON THE SCORESHEET

- Bo Groulx opened the scoring shorthanded at 4:19 of the first period. This was his second shorthanded goal of the postseason. He has seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in 16 postseason games.

- Vinni Lettieri scored on the power play at 14:14 of the first period. He has 16 points (8 goals, 8 assists) in 15 postseason games, leading the AHL.

- Luke Haymes scored at 13:04 of the third period. He has goals (2) in consecutive games. He has 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 17 postseason games.

- Dakota Mermis had the lone assist on Groulx's first period goal. He has eight assists in 17 postseason games.

- Easton Cowan recorded the primary assist on Lettieri's first period power play goal. He has 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 15 games this postseason and is tied for second amongst rookies.

- William Villeneuve picked up the secondary assist on Lettieri's first period power play goal. He has points (1-5-6) in six consecutive games. Villeneuve has 15 points (2 goals, 13 assists) in 17 postseason games.

- Cédric Paré recorded the primary assist on Haymes' third period power play goal. He has nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 17 postseason games.

- Landon Sim had the secondary assist on Haymes' third period power play goal. He has assists (2) in consecutive games.

- Artur Akhtyamov stopped 23 of 27 shots he faced. He is 9-6-0 this postseason with a 2.31 goals against average and a 0.920 save percentage.

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TEAM NOTES

- Toronto is 5-2-0 when scoring first.

- The Marlies were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 2-for-3 on the power play. Toronto is 7-1-0 when scoring on the power play and 3-3-0 when not allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

- Toronto outshot Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 35-27. Vinni Lettieri and William Villeneuve led the Marlies with six shots on net. Toronto is 4-3-0 when outshooting their opponent.

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MARLIES LEADERS

Goals 8 (V. Lettieri)

Assists 13 (W. Villeneuve)

Points 16 (V. Lettieri)

PPG 4 (V. Lettieri)

Shots 40 (V. Lettieri)

+/- +6 (C. Paré)

PIMS 64 (M. Pezzetta)

POSTGAME QUOTES ¬Â

HEAD COACH JOHN GRUDENOn tonight's game:

I thought their goalie made some really big saves to keep it at 2-0 (early in the second period). They got a little momentum from those save he made and then we just got a little loose. We missed a couple of coverages in front of our own net.

They didn't do anything other than put pucks to the net which you do at this time of the year and they got rewarded. We had a good pushback in the third and scored a big goal. Our guys do a lot of good. We just have to eliminate the catastrophic. If we do that, we'll take this series back over and I think (the team) know that. I don't have to sit there and tell them. It's playoff hockey and we have to understand turning the puck over isn't going to work against a team that good.

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UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Game 5 - Fri., June 5 vs. W-B/Scranton, 7:00 p.m.

Game 6 - Sun., June 7 at W-B/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

*Game 7 - Tue., June 9 at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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