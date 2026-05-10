Marlies to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Finals
Published on May 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Cleveland Monsters in the North Division Finals of the 2026 Calder following the club's 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket. Toronto will begin on the road at Rocket Arena on Thursday, May 14.
NORTH DIVISION FINALS
Thursday, May 14
Game 1 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters, 7:00 p.m. EST
Saturday, May 16
Game 2 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters, 7:00 p.m. EST
Wednesday, May 20
Game 3 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. EST
Friday, May 22
*Game 4 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, May 24
*Game 5 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters, 3:00 p.m. EST
*If necessary
Visit Marlies.ca to secure season seats for the 2026-27 Marlies Season Tickets. Marlies Season Ticket Holders receive complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 1, 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game playoff tickets will be available on Monday, May 11th at 12:00 p.m. atTicketmaster.ca. For more information on the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.
American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026
- Marlies to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Finals - Toronto Marlies
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