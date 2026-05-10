Marlies to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Finals

Published on May 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Cleveland Monsters in the North Division Finals of the 2026 Calder following the club's 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket. Toronto will begin on the road at Rocket Arena on Thursday, May 14.

NORTH DIVISION FINALS

Thursday, May 14

Game 1 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters, 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, May 16

Game 2 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters, 7:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, May 20

Game 3 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, May 22

*Game 4 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, May 24

*Game 5 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters, 3:00 p.m. EST

*If necessary

Visit Marlies.ca to secure season seats for the 2026-27 Marlies Season Tickets. Marlies Season Ticket Holders receive complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 1, 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game playoff tickets will be available on Monday, May 11th at 12:00 p.m. atTicketmaster.ca. For more information on the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.







American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026

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