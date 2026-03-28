Marlies Sign Defenceman Frank Djurasevic to Two-Year Contract

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Frank Djurasevic to a two-year contract beginning in the 2026-27 season. He will join the Marlies for the remainder of the 2025-26 season on an amateur tryout.

Djurasevic, 24, recorded 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) in 34 games with the University of Maine (NCAA) this season while serving as alternate captain. The New Rochelle, New York native appeared in 107 career NCAA games split between the University of Maine and Merrimack College, registering 16 goals and 36 assists over three seasons. Prior to his NCAA career, the 6'2, 201-pound defenceman skated in 127 career BCHL games with the Penticton Vees where he won back-to-back BCHL Championships (2021-22, 2022-23).







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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