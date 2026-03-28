Panthers Recall Studnicka, Gerasimyuk Assigned to Savannah

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Jack Studnicka from the Checkers. In addition, goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk has been assigned to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates by the Panthers.

Studnicka, 27, has appeared in 34 games with Charlotte this season, scoring eight goals and adding 14 assists. The Windsor, ON, native leads the Checkers with three shorthanded goals, two shy of the AHL lead. He was previously recalled by Florida on December 1, skating in 18 contests with the Panthers. Studnicka has logged 125 NHL games over his career, spending time with the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks and Florida.

Gerasimyuk, 22, is 8-6-1 in his rookie campaign with the Checkers, sporting a 2.45 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The St. Petersburg, Russia, native leads all AHL rookies with four shutouts, setting a single-season rookie franchise record for Charlotte. He is 2-2-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a .902 save percentage with the Ghost Pirates in 2025-26.







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.