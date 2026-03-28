Preview: Phantoms vs. Hershey, Game 64

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







TODAY - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (27-30-6) continue their Push for the Playoffs taking on the Hershey Bears (28-26-9) in the final rivalry series between the two teams this season. With just nine games remaining in the regular season, the Phantoms are tied with the Springfield Thunderbirds for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. Lehigh Valley's Magic Number to clinch a fourth consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs is at 19 points. Tonight's game is the last Orange Out Night of the season.

The Phantoms are 5-2-2 against Hershey this season and have won the last four meetings against the Bears dating back to New Year's Eve. Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for tonight's game at www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST TIME - Zayde Wisdom (11th) scored a third-period tying goal for the Phantoms but Springfield exploded for three straight to put the game away in a 5-3 decision on Friday night at PPL Center. Anthony Richard (18th) and Oscar Eklind (9th) also scored for the Phantoms. Dillon Dube and Chris Wagner paced the T-Birds with three-point nights as both produced one goal and two assists. Newly arriving prospect Cole Knuble produced an assist in his pro debut as the fourth-round selection of the Flyers in 2023 connected on a give-and-go with Anthony Richard (18th) in the first period.

KNUBLE DEBUTS - Newly signed forward Cole Knuble made his pro debut on Friday night and picked up a point with an assist in the first period on a give-and-go with Anthony Richard. Knuble, 21, signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers last week. The 5'11" forward was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft and has participated in Flyers development camp in each of the last three years. He is the son of former Flyers forward Mike Knuble, who appeared in 338 regular-season games with the club from 2005-09 and 2013 among 1,068 career NHL games. Knuble recently finished his third collegiate season with the University of Notre Dame, where he scored 9-22-31 through 36 games.

FLYERS SIGN THOMPSON - The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Riley Thompson to a one-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season and he has joined the Phantoms on a PTO for the remainder of this season. Thompson is expected to become the third Phantoms player this month to make his pro debut joining Noah Powell and Cole Knuble. Thompson, 23, is an undrafted left-handed forward who recently completed his third collegiate season at the Ohio State University. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound forward appeared in 37 games for Ohio State this season, recording 13 goals and 27 points. He led the Buckeyes with eight power-play goals and was also tops on the team with 60 penalty minutes. Over three NCAA seasons, Thompson registered 39-45-84 in 111 games between Ohio State (2024-26) and the University of Alaska Anchorage (2023-24).

GINNING RECORD - Adam Ginning broke Reece Wilcox's Lehigh Valley record of 232 games by a defenseman. Ginning played his 233rd Phantoms game on Saturday at Charlotte. Drafted by the Flyers in the second round in 2018, the 6'4 ¬Â³ lefty shot has been a blueline mainstay with Lehigh Valley for four seasons scoring nine goals with 48 assists for 57 points. Ginning has also played in 16 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers including five games this year when he made the team's Opening Night roster out of training camp.

MILESTONES -

Helge Grans - 298 pro games

Anthony Richard - 396 pro points

Zayde Wisdom - Played his 250th career game with the Phantoms last Saturday. Passing Colin McDonald for 4th all-time in Lehigh Valley history.

Adam Ginning - Played 233rd career game with Phantoms last Saturday. Passing Reece Willcox for most among Lehigh Valley defensemen

Lehigh Valley Record Book - Games Played

1. Garrett Wilson - 341

2. Greg Carey - 277

3. Chris Conner - 265

4. Zayde Wisdom - 252

5. Colin McDonald - 248

6. Adam Ginning - 235

7. Reece Willcox - 232

8. T.J. Brennan - 230

9. Nic Aube-Kubel - 228

10. Cole Bardreau - 226

10. Taylor Leier - 226

TRANSACTIONS -

3/19/26 Add Cole Knuble (F) - Signed ELC with Flyers

3/25/26 Del Carson Golder (F) - Loaned to Reading by LV

3/26/26 Add Cole Knuble (F) - Signed PTO with Phantoms

3/26/26 Add Riley Thompson (F) - Signed ELC with Flyers, Signed PTO with Phantoms

YOUNG PROSPECTS REPORTING FOR DUTY! - Six players from the Flyers 2023 NHL Draft Class have inked entry-level deals: Carson Bjaranason, Alex Ciernik, Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, Cole Knuble, and Matvei Michkov. Alex Ciernik recently signed an entry-level contract and is expected to join the Phantoms next season. He is one of four prospects to sign with the Flyers in the last month joining Noah Powell, Cole Knuble, Riley Thompson.

CHOCOLATETOWN CHAT -

Hershey (30-26-9) is "Bearly" holding on to home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs and snapped out of a four-game winless slide with an impressive 4-3 win at Syracuse on Friday. Hershey was swept by the Bridgeport Islanders last weekend in a home-and-home series. The retooled Bears feature a younger attack with 19-year-old Ilya Protas (26-28-54) now tied for the AHL rookie scoring lead with Bakersfield's Quinn Hutson while 21-year-old Andrew Cristal (16-36-52)is just two points behind in the rookie points chase. Former Captials second-rounder Brett Leason (13-26-39) is back with Hershey after 226 career NHL games, mostly with Anaheim. Louie Belpedio (7-24-31) was an alternate captain with the Phantoms for three seasons before joining the dark side. NHL veteran of 344 games and former Columbus first-rounder Sonny Milano (4-7-11) is averaging a point-per-game in his 11 outings with Hershey since coming down from the Washington Capitals. The Phantoms have largely dominated the season series going 5-2-2 against the Bears including four straight wins since New Year's Eve. Tucker Robertson and Zayde Wisdon each have four goals against the Chocolate and White. Brett Leason, Ilya Protas and former Phantom, Matt Strome, all have struck thrice against the Phantoms.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Lane Pederson 22-24-46

Anthony Richard 18-26-44

Christian Kyrou 9-24-33

Jacob Gaucher 16-16-32

Tucker Robertson 13-15-28

Hershey Scoring Leaders

Ilya Protas 26-28-54

Andrew Cristal 16-36-52

Brett Leason 13-26-39

Bogdan Trineyev 13-22-35

Louie Belpedio 7-24-31

Special Teams PP / PK

LV 19.3%, 15th / 77.5%, 29th / PP vs. HER 5-25, 20.0%

HER 18.1%, 20th / 81.2%, 20th / PP vs. LV 5-25, 20.0%

Series Leaders

Lehigh Valley

Tucker Robertson 4-4-8

Zayde Wisdom 4-3-7

x - Alex Bump 4-3-7

Lane Pederson 3-3-6

Hershey

Brett Leason 3-5-8

Ilya Protas 3-5-8

Andrew Cristal 1-6-7

Matt Strong 3-3-6

Season Series vs Hershey Bears: (5-2-2)

10/24/25 Home W 5-4

10/25/25 Away SOL 3-4 (SO)

11/15/25 Home L 3-4

11/16/25 Away OTL 1-2 (OT)

12/7/25 Away L 2-3

12/31/25 Home W 3-0

1/24/26 Home W 4-3 (OT)

2/20/26 Away W 4-1

2/21/26 Away W 6-4

3/28/26 Home

LOOKING AHEAD - Lehigh Valley travels to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday for a rivalry showdown in the first of three straight against the Penguins including a home-and-home series next weekend on Friday, April 3 in Wilkes-Barre and Saturday, April 4 back at PPL Center.







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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