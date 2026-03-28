New York Rangers Assign F Juuso PÄrssinen to Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Juuso Pärssinen to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Pärssinen, 25, has scored six points (5 g, 1 a) in eleven games with the Wolf Pack this season.

In addition to his time in Hartford, Pärssinen has skated in 20 games with the Rangers this season, scoring three points (2 g, 1 a).

The native of Hämeenlinna, FIN, has skated in 157 career NHL games with the Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators. He's scored 56 career points (22 g, 34 a).

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.