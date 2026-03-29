Iowa Falls, 3-2, in Overtime in Rockford

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild opened a home-and-home with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Saturday night.

Joey Anderson drove the net and chipped a backhand shot through Cal Petersen (29 saves) 15:00 into the first period to open the scoring.

The Wild tied the game on the power play 55 seconds later. Dylan Gambrell and Gerry Mayhew combined to set up Hunter Haight in the left circle for a one-timer over Drew Commesso (32 saves).

Rockford outshot Iowa 9-8 in the opening 20 minutes and 13-8 in a scoreless middle frame.

Cavan Fitzgerald beat Petersen over the shoulder with a wrister through traffic from the top of the left circle 7:43 into the third period.

Ben Jones forced overtime with another power-play goal for Iowa with 2:51 to play. After Gambrell sent the puck up to the point, David Spacek hammered a slap shot on goal and Jones tucked the rebound around Commesso on the forehand.

Rem Pitlick secured the extra point for the IceHogs with six seconds remaining in overtime on a 5-on-3 power play.

Iowa outshot Rockford 34-32. The Wild went 2-for-2 with the man advantage while the IceHogs finished 1-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa and Rockford complete their home-and-home series on Sunday, Mar. 29 on Crash's Birthday, presented by JP Party Rentals. The first 1,500 kids will receive a youth jersey courtesy of JP Party Rentals and LAZER 103.3.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visitwww.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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