Iowa Eliminated from Playoff Contention in 2-1 Loss at Milwaukee

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Iowa Wild were eliminated from playoff contention in a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 16-10 in the first period.

The Wild struck first with a shorthanded goal 4:04 into the middle frame when Dylan Gambrell sprung Ben Jones for a wrister over the glove of Matthew Murray (32 saves).

Isaac Ratcliffe answered for the Admirals on the power play at 9:05 with a forehand finish past Samuel Hlavaj (30 saves) from the low slot.

Ratcliffe found the back of the net 2:48 later with a goal that stood as the eventual game-winner.

The Admirals outshot the Wild 26-23 through 40 minutes.

Iowa posted 10 third period shots but was unable to solve Murray, who scrambled to pull a loose puck off the goal line with just under four minutes remaining.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 33-30. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa returns to Casey's Center to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 7 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visitwww.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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