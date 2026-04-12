Dallas Stars Loan Forward Cameron Hughes to Texas Stars

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman) Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club loaned forward Cameron Hughes to the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Hughes, 29, skated in three games for Dallas after getting called up Mar. 30. He made his Stars debut Mar. 31 at Boston and scored his first NHL goal on Thursday in a 5-4 win against Minnesota.

The veteran winger has enjoyed a career year for Texas, achieving personal bests for assists and points. He shares the AHL lead with 50 assists and ranks fourth with 66 points (16-50- 60). The eighth-year pro has appeared in 63 of Texas' games and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic for the first time February in Rockford. Hughes has 20 multi-point games this season, seven different three-point games, and a four-point game (1-3- 4) on Feb. 28 vs. San Diego.

Hughes is in his second season with the Stars organization and has totaled 123 points (39-84- 123) in 132 regular season games for Texas. Additionally, he compiled 19 points (4-15- 19) in14 Calder Cup Playoff games in 2025. Hughes has skated in 456 AHL games for Providence, Coachella Valley and Texas during his career, and has picked up 349 points (121-228- 349). He has also appeared in five NHL contests for Boston and Dallas.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.