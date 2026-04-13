Samuel Fagemo scores pair of goals, including OT winner

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (34-29-5-1) claimed a 5-4 shootout over the Texas Stars (35-29-4-2) on Friday night at Canada Life Centre. They were coming off a 5-4 shootout win over the Stars on Friday.

The Moose owned an 11-7 edge on the shot clock after 20 minutes of play, scoring the game's first goal inside two minutes. Colby Barlow won a footrace against a trio of Stars, and roofed a backhander over the glove of Remi Poirier to give Manitoba a 1-0 lead. Domenic DiVincentiis made all seven stops asked of him, as the Moose took the lead into the locker room.

After a flurry of early chances, the Moose extended their lead 8:29 into the second. Isaak Phillips sent a shot toward the net, where Jacob Julien deflected it past Poirier for his second career goal, making it 2-0 Manitoba. Just 50 seconds later, however, Cross Hanas beat DiVincentiis on an odd-man rush, cutting the Moose lead to 2-1. Dylan Hryckowian added a power play marker with 1:25 left on the clock in the second to tie the game at 2-2. Poirier made 19 stops in the frame, while DiVincentiis made 13 saves.

The Moose used a tic-tac-toe passing play early in the third to take a 3-1 lead. Samuel Fagemo blasted his 18th goal of the campaign past a sprawling Poirier at 4:45, but the Stars responded right away. Curtis McKenzie tied the game 3-3 just 35 seconds after the Fagemo tally. The stalemate stood through regulation, once again sending these two clubs to overtime. Manitoba outshot Texas 3-0 in overtime, and got the winner at 2:21. Fagemo buried his second of the game, finishing off a sweet feed from Jaret Anderson-Dolan, as the Moose secured two massive points with a 4-3 win over the Stars.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Ashton Sautner (click for full interview)

"It was a hard-fought win. Those were two big games for us with points we knew we needed to grab, and it sets us up for a road trip. We're looking to just keep collecting points."

Statbook

Samuel Fagemo recorded his 150th career AHL goal

Kale Clague recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season

Jaret Anderson-Dolan has five points (1G, 4A) over his past five games

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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