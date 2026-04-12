Jiricek Recalled to Flyers

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled defenseman Ben Meehan from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Jiricek, 22, was acquired by the Philadelphia Flyers from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Bobby Brink on March 6, 2026. Jiricek has been a point-per-game player with the Phantoms in 13 games scoring two goals with 11 assists for 13 points. He has also accumulated a six-game assist streak. The #6 overall selection in the 2022 Draft by Columbus has played in 152 career AHL games scoring 19-71-90 in separate stretches with Cleveland, Iowa and Lehigh Valley. He has also played in 84 career NHL games with Columbus and Minnesota scoring 2-11-13.

Meehan, 24, is the leading scorer with the Reading Royals racking up 12-34-46 in 69 games. He has also played in three games with the Phantoms this season. The UMass Lowell product began his professional career at the end of last season suiting up in two games with the Iowa Wild. A 6'0 ¬Â³ lefty shot from Walpole, MA, Meehan was previously a fifth-round selection of the Los Angeles Kings in 2020.







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.