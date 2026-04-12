Syracuse Crunch Downed by Toronto Marlies, 4-1

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch center Matthew Peca vs. the Toronto Marlies

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: William Madely) Syracuse Crunch center Matthew Peca vs. the Toronto Marlies(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: William Madely)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Toronto Marlies, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Jakob Pelletier extended his league-leading points streak to 20 consecutive games with an assist. It is the first time a player in the AHL has recorded a points streak of at least 20 games since the 2006-07 season. Dylan Duke scored the team's lone goal on the power play and leads the league with 18 power-play goals.

The loss moves the Crunch to 40-23-3-4 on the season and three points back of the North Division lead with two games remaining. Syracuse completes the four-game season series against Toronto with a 1-2-1-0 record.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 17-of-20 shots. Dennis Hildeby earned the win stopping 27-of-28 shots between the pipes for the Marlies. Syracuse converted on 1-of-2 man-advantages, while the penalty kill shutdown Toronto's lone power play opportunity.

The Crunch were first on the board with a power-play goal 2:43 into the game. Duke was positioned in front of the net to chip in Pelletier's long shot from the point. Toronto responded with a pair of goals to steal the lead. The first came at the 5:12 mark when Brandon Baddock set up Chas Sharpe on an odd-man rush. Seven minutes later, Alex Nylander sent in a wrister from between the circles.

After a scoreless middle frame, Toronto extended their lead with another goal at the 8:24 mark of the third period. Halverson made the initial save, but Borya Valis was able to chip the puck in during a scramble in the crease. Nylander then potted his second of the game into an empty net during the final minute of play to secure a Marlies win.

The Crunch travel to face the Belleville Senators on Friday for the first game of the final home-and-home series of the regular season.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Nick Abruzzese is on a six-game points streak (4g, 3a)...Jakob Pelletier is on a league-leading 20-game point streak (8g, 19a).

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American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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