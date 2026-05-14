Syracuse Crunch Re-Sign Defenseman Matteo Pietroniro to Two-Year AHL Contract

Published on May 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have re-signed defenseman Matteo Pietroniro to a two-year AHL contract, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Pietroniro, 27, skated in 65 games with the Crunch this season recording career highs in goals (8) and assists (23). He led the team with a plus-26 rating in Crunch games played.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound blueliner has appeared in 190 career AHL games with the Crunch, Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies since 2021 earning 46 points (12g, 34a). He has also skated in 64 career ECHL games, all with the Newfoundland Growlers, posting 30 points (5g, 25a). Prior to his professional career in North America, the Boise, Idaho native spent two seasons in Europe from 2019-2021 with the Lahti Pelicans (Liiga) and HC Bolzano (ICEHL).

Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

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