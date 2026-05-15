T-Birds Stage Improbable Comeback to Steal Game 2 in Wilkes-Barre

Published on May 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds mob Akil Thomas after his overtime winner

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds mob Akil Thomas after his overtime winner(Springfield Thunderbirds)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds authored one of the most remarkable comebacks in team history, storming back from three behind to shock the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in overtime, 4-3, on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. With the win, Springfield evened the series at one win apiece and stole home ice advantage.

The Penguins' newest offensive weapon again proved to be a thorn in the T-Birds' sides at the 8:42 mark of the first. With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton operating on its first power play of Game 2, Bill Zonnon parked himself just outside Georgii Romanov's goal crease and deflected a Mikhail Ilyin shot behind the Springfield goalie to make it a 1-0 Penguins lead.

Romanov was the far busier netminder in the first 20 minutes, with the Penguins heftily outshooting the T-Birds 14-4 in the frame, but the Springfield goalie continued his stellar work to keep the deficit at just a single goal heading into intermission. Sergei Murashov had little work to do in the first himself, needing to stop just four Springfield attempts.

Springfield's deficit grew almost instantaneously in the middle period, when Ilyin freed up a loose puck in the right circle, allowing Tristan Broz to rip it home just 16 seconds into the second, making it 2-0.

Springfield's power play received two chances to try to take a bite out of the two-goal hole, but Murashov and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton penalty kill answered the bell with successive dispatchings.

Then it was the Penguins' turn to return to the power play late in the period, and Avery Hayes made no mistake, taking a cross-ice setup from Rutger McGroarty and whipping a forehander past Romanov's blocker at 18:16.

The Penguins began the final period with another power play and a chance to put the T-Birds away. Instead, Springfield began their comeback for the ages when Hugh McGing rifled home a one-timer, shorthanded, past Murashov just 55 seconds into the period to make it 3-1.

Springfield tilted the ice heavily in their favor for the entirety of the final period, unleashing 20 shots in 20 minutes on Murashov. Still, it would take the T-Birds until the final four minutes to get closer when Dillon Dube deflected an Alek Kaskimaki attempt behind Murashov with 3:24 remaining to cut the margin to 3-2.

The veteran forward was far from finished, as Dube picked up his second 6-on-5 goal with 1:50 remaining, parking himself off the right post and jabbing a loose puck behind a helpless Murashov following a Calle Rosen slapper to make it a 3-3 tie and force an improbable overtime period.

The T-Birds carried the overtime period as well, as the visitors finished the night with 31 of the game's final 43 shots on net. Finally, it was Akil Thomas who ended the festivities with a fortuitous bounce at 13:44 of the overtime. Thomas was spilled on a breakaway down the slot area, but still got a shot away that rocketed off the end boards, careened back to the net front, bounced off Murashov's back, and squeaked across the line to win it for Springfield.

The magical third period and overtime marked Springfield's largest third period comeback win in their postseason history. Romanov improved to 6-2 in his postseason run, making 39 saves in the win. Murashov finished with 41 stops for the Penguins.

The series shifts back to Springfield on Tuesday, May 19. Tickets for Game 3 (Tuesday, May 19) and Game 4 (Thursday, May 21) at the MassMutual Center are available now at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are available now for no upfront cost and will still be in effect should the T-Birds advance to the next round. In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

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