Cleveland to open North Division Finals against Toronto Marlies at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena

Published on May 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will drop the puck for Game 1 of the North Division Finals presented by Ten10 against the Toronto Marlies today, May 14, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. All fans in attendance at Monsters home playoff games will receive a playoff rally towel presented by Ten10. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans at Game 1 will receive a Fear the Depths playoff t-shirt courtesy of University Hospitals. Tickets are available at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs and the game will be broadcast on Cleveland's 43, SportsRadio 99.1 powered by Rock Entertainment Group, 1390 AM WNIO and AHLTV on FloHockey. Game 1 will be rebroadcasted on Rock Sports on Friday, May 15, at 3:30 p.m.

North Division Finals

Game 1 Monsters North Division Finals Schedule versus Toronto Marlies (best-of-five series)

Game Date Time Location Broadcast Information

Game 1 Thursday, May 14 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena Cleveland's 43

SportsRadio 99.1/1390 AM WNIO

AHLTV on FloHockey

Game 2 Saturday, May 16 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena Cleveland's 43

SportsRadio 99.1/1390 AM WNIO

AHLTV on FloHockey

Game 3 Wednesday, May 20 7:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum Cleveland's 43

SportsRadio 99.1/1390 AM WNIO

AHLTV on FloHockey

*Game 4 Friday, May 22 7:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum Cleveland's 43

SportsRadio 99.1/1390 AM WNIO

AHLTV on FloHockey

*Game 5 Sunday, May 24 3:00 p.m. Rocket Arena Cleveland's 43

SportsRadio 99.1/1390 AM WNIO AHLTV on FloHockey







American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

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