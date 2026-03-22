Monsters Come up Short against Crunch in 6-2 Loss

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch (37-19-3-2) 6-2 on Saturday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 33-21-6-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Syracuse got on the board just 49 seconds into the contest with a goal from Jakob Pelletier to give the Crunch a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. 10:37 into the second period, Mitchell Chaffee scored for Syracuse on a penalty shot to pull the Crunch up 2-0. Cleveland's Roman Ahcan opened the Monsters' scoring at 12:38 with assists from Luca Pinelli and Dysin Mayo to make it a 2-1 game before Syracuse's Simon Lundmark added a marker at 17:41 to end the second frame with a 3-1 Crunch lead. Tristan Allard pulled Syracuse up by three at 0:18 of the final stanza making it 4-1 before Jack Williams netted one unassisted at 9:43 to make it a 4-2 Crunch lead. Crunch forward Mitchell Chaffee buried an empty net goal at 17:48 followed by Gabriel Szturc scoring on the power play at 19:54 to cap off a 6-2 Syracuse win.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov stopped 19 shots in defeat while Syracuse's Ryan Fanti made 27 saves for the win.

The Monsters stay in Syracuse to have their final meeting with the Crunch on Sunday, March 22nd, at 4:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, 1390 The Gambler WNIO-AM, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Storeor Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 - - 2

SYR 1 2 3 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 0/9 2/3 10 min / 5 inf

SYR 25 1/3 9/9 20 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 19 5 22-14-4

SYR Fanti W 27 2 12-12-1

Cleveland Record: 33-21-6-1, 3rd North Division

Syracuse Record: 37-19-3-2, 2nd North Division







American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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