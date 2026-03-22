Roadrunners Strike Twice Late, Edge Moose 4-3

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Tucson Roadrunners (28-23-9-0) opened their weekend series north of the border with a 4-3 win over the Manitoba Moose (29-23-5-1) on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. The victory extended Tucson's win streak to three games.

Tucson trailed 1-0 after the first period before responding with two goals in the second to take a one-goal lead into the third. Daniil But tied the game at 1-1 just 59 seconds into the middle frame, and Andrew Agozzino scored on a breakaway to give the Roadrunners their first lead of the afternoon at 8:01.

Manitoba quickly answered in the third, as Walker Duehr evened the game at 2-2 less than three minutes into the period. Tucson responded with back-to-back goals to regain the lead. Agozzino struck again on the power play at 5:45, finishing a highlight-reel setup from Scott Perunovich, and Austin Poganski added what proved to be the game-winner at 15:05.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan pulled Manitoba within one with 20 seconds left, but Tucson held on for the 4-3 victory.

Two Roadrunners recorded multi-point performances, led by Daniil But, who finished with three points (1g, 2a). Agozzino added two goals for Tucson.

Five additional Roadrunners registered points, all via assists. In addition to Poganski's game-winner, while defensemen Robbie Russo, Montana Onyebuchi, Dmitri Simashev and Perunovich each recorded primary assists on Tucson's four goals.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber stopped 17 of 20 shots to earn his 13th win of the season.

With the win, Tucson remains in eighth place in the Pacific Division with 65 points. The Roadrunners now sit three points back of San Diego for the final playoff spot and four back of Coachella Valley for sixth place. Tucson will look to even the season series Monday against the Moose in their final meeting of the campaign.

TEAM NOTES

Daniil But's power-play goal at 0:59 of the second period marked Tucson's fastest goal to begin a second or third period this season. The previous fastest was Ben McCartney's goal at 1:18 of the second period vs. Colorado on Jan. 30.

The Roadrunners are 11-6-0-0 in their last 17 road games, dating back to 1/2 at CGY, and 15-11-2-0 overall this season.

Tucson is 8-2-2-0 in one-goal games on the road and 14-3-8-0 overall.

Saturday's victory was the franchise's first in Manitoba. The Roadrunners are now 1-2 against the Moose this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Daniil But recorded his eighth multi-point game of the season (1-2-3) to extend his scoring streak to a season-high three games, dating back to March 14 vs. San Jose, totaling eight points (4g, 4a) in that span.

Saturday's tally marked But's team-high sixth power-play goal of the season, tied for the team lead with Andrew Agozzino and tied for the fifth-most among AHL rookies.

Dmitri Simashev extended his assist streak to a team season-high four games, dating back to March 11 vs. Henderson, totaling five assists in that span.

Andrew Agozzino recorded his third multi-goal and seventh multi-point game of the season (2-0-2).

Three of Agozzino's multi-point performances have come in the last four games dating back to March 11 vs. Henderson.

Agozzino extended his scoring streak to three games (5g, 1a) and his point streak to four games (5g, 4a). He has also now scored in the third period in each of the last three games, dating back to March 14 vs SJ.

Agozzino's second goal of the game in the third period marked his sixth power play goal of the season, tied with Daniil But for the team lead.

Agozzino is now just three power-play goals shy of 100 for his AHL career.

Robbie Russo tallied his eighth assist of the season and has three assists in his last three games dating back to March 11 vs. Henderson.

Scott Perunovich recorded his team-high 32nd assist and 14th power-play assist of the season on Agozzino's third-period goal.

Perunovich now sits three assists shy of tying Jamie McBain for the most in a single season by a Roadrunners defenseman (35 in 2016-2017) and four points shy of tying Kyle Wood for the most points by a Roadrunners defenseman in a single season (43).

Austin Poganski scored his 18th goal of the season to extend his point streak to a season-best four games, dating back to March 15 vs. SJ, totaling seven points (4g, 3a) in that span.

Saturday's goal was Poganski's third game-winning goal of the season, tied for the team lead.

Montana Onyebuchi notched his career-high ninth assist and 10th point of the season, tying his career-high of 10 points set in 2024-25 and 2022-23 with San Jose.

Jaxson Stauber recorded his 49th career AHL victory.

Stauber has now won four of his last five starts dating back to March 1 at SJ and has won five of his last seven starts, dating back to February 25 at SD.

With a fight and an assist, Tucson's Montana Onyebuchi finished just a goal shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick on Saturday. (Photo: Manitoba Moose)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Just over three minutes in, defenseman Montana Onyebuchi dropped the gloves with Moose defenseman Tyrel Bauer at center ice. The two energized the crowd with an electrifying and marathon-long bout before both players ran out of steam.

Past the five-minute mark, both teams generated a handful of early scoring chances. Roadrunners goaltender Jaxson Stauber made a key stop with his right skate on Manitoba forward Chase Yoder to keep the game scoreless.

Through the midway point of the period, possession was evenly split, reflected in the shot totals as both teams were tied 4-4.

Manitoba broke through at 15:40, as forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan opened the scoring. His snap shot from just inside the left faceoff dot beat Stauber glove side and rang off the right post before finding the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Tucson's penalty kill came up strong late in the period, limiting Manitoba's man advantage to no shots on goal and denying any Grade-A opportunities.

The momentum carried over, as Tucson's Cameron Hebig drew a holding penalty against Moose defenseman Ashton Sautner in the waning seconds to give the Roadrunners a late power play that carried over into the middle frame.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson opened middle frame on the man advantage and capitalized quickly. Daniil But tied the game at 1-1 with a sharp-angle snipe over the right shoulder of Moose goaltender Thomas Milic just 59 seconds into the period.

Past the five-minute mark, the Roadrunners continued to tilt the ice and hemmed Manitoba in its own zone with an effective forecheck and sustained offensive pressure. Tucson led shots 5-1 in the period and 9-7 overall at that point.

Andrew Agozzino gave Tucson its first lead of the night at 8:01, finishing a breakaway with a blocker-side shot after a full-ice stretch pass from defenseman Robbie Russo to make it 2-1. The goal capped off a dominant stretch for the Roadrunners, who led shots 8-1 in the period and 12-7 overall.

In the final minute, Jaxson Stauber came up with a pair of key stops, including a right-pad save on a one-timed chance from Moose forward Mason Shaw at the top of the crease.

For the second straight period, Tucson drew a penalty in the final minute, as Samuel Fagemo was whistled for high-sticking, giving the Roadrunners another late power play that carried over into the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson was unable to capitalize on the carryover power play to begin the period, generating just one shot as Hebig's wrister from the top of the circle was swallowed up by Milic.

Manitoba evened the game at 2-2 just before the three-minute mark, as Walker Duehr fired a wrist shot from above the left faceoff circle that beat Stauber blocker side.

Agozzino responded on the power play just before the six-minute mark, restoring Tucson's lead. Defenseman Scott Perunovich danced through two defenders before feeding Agozzino, who snapped a shot over Milic's right shoulder to make it 3-2.

The Roadrunners' penalty kill was called upon again at 8:29 and delivered, holding Manitoba without a shot on goal for the second time in the game.

Despite being shorthanded, Tucson continued to apply pressure. Julian Lutz nearly extended the lead on a breakaway at 13:53, but was denied by Milic's blocker.

Austin Poganski pushed the lead to 4-2 at 15:05, finishing a rebound off Onyebuchi's one-timer that kicked off Milic's left pad.

Just 20 seconds later, Jack Ricketts appeared to extend the lead to three on a wraparound attempt. The puck looked to cross the goal line, but the officials' on-ice ruling of no goal was upheld after video review.

Manitoba pulled within one late on a goal from Dolan with 20 seconds remaining, but Tucson held on for a 4-3 victory.

UP NEXT

Tucson will look to complete the series sweep in Monday's finale against Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. AZT.

Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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