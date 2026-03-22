Reign Shrug off Early Deficit in 3-1 Victory

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (40-17-3-2) defeated the Iowa Wild (21-31-5-1) Saturday night by a final score of 3-1 in front of 8,500 fans at Casey's Center. The Reign will be in Henderson on Wednesday night taking on the Silver Knights at 7 p.m. PST.

The Reign trailed 1-0 heading into the second period before Nikita Alexandrov scored his 12th goal of the season, fourth on the power-play, with 5:20 left in the second period. Martin Chromiak provided the game winner scoring his 22nd of the year with 5:17 to play in regulation before Andre Lee sealed the game away with an empty net score with 37 seconds left for his team leading 25th of the year.

Iowa led 1-0 after the first period as Gerry Mayhew deflected the puck past Copley above the crease on the power-play at 8:35 on a feed from Ben Jones in the right circle. The Reign were outshot 12-8.

The Wild and Reign were tied up at 1-1 through 40 minutes of play. With 6:23 left in the second period Angus Booth drew a roughing minor assessed to Iowa's Ben Jones sending the Reign on the power-play for the first time in the game. Nikita Alexandrov (12th) tied the score with 5:20 remaining the in the second from Martin Chromiak and Cole Guttman. At the neutral zone circle Guttman kicked the puck out to Chromiak at the right wing. From there Chromiak carried to the goal line feeding Alexandrov at the right side of the crease where he got a pass from Chromiak and sent the puck past the far leg of Rousseau. Shots were 11-10 Wild in the stanza.

With 4:17 left in the game Martin Chromiak (22nd) gave the Reign a 2-1 advantage picking the puck up at the top of the right circle after Iowa's Matt Kiersted fumbled it. From there Chromiak moved towards the net and deked around Rousseau tucking the puck past his right leg. Just 17 seconds later the Reign headed short-handed but were able to kill off the penalty before Andre Lee (25th) sealed the game with an empty net score making it 3-1 with 37 seconds remaining.

Pheonix Copley made 26 saves on 27 shots in the win and is 7-1-1 in his last nine starts. William Rousseau suffered the loss making 22 saves on 24 shots. The Reign went 1-for-2 on the power-play while Iowa was 1-for-5.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 0 1 2 3

IA 1 0 0 0

Shots PP

ONT 25 1/2

IA 27 1/5

PHOTOS | FULL RECAP

Three Stars -

1. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

2. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

3. Nikita Alexandrov (ONT)

W: Copley

L: Rousseau







American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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