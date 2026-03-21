Wranglers Enter Clash with Bakersfield

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Touched down in Bakersfield, the Wranglers are set to take on the Condors March 21 at 8 p.m. MT.

The Matchup

The Wranglers head into this one looking to bounce back after a tough 8-3 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights on home ice.

Calgary found themselves in an early hole, surrendering three first-period goals, but showed pushback in the second.

Tallies from David Silye and Clark Bishop helped close the gap despite being heavily outshot.

Martin Frk added another in the third, but the comeback effort ultimately fell short.

Special teams proved costly, with the Wranglers struggling on the penalty-kill Thursday night.

One bright spot has been Nick Cicek, who continues to drive offence from the back end.

He's recorded four assists over his last three games, and 15 of his 20 points this season have come as helpers.

Looking ahead, Calgary faces a test against the fourth-place Condors Saturday night.

Bakersfield has had the edge in the season series so far, holding a 4-1-2-0 record against the Wranglers.

However, in their most recent meeting on Feb. 20, Calgary came out on top with a 5-4 overtime win.

Daniil Miromanov led the way in that tilt, picking up two assists and the game-winning goal.

The Other Side

The Condors enter Saturday coming off a 6-2 loss to the Texas Stars on March 14, where they surrendered two powerplay goals on five opportunities for the Stars.

Alec Regula provided the offense for Bakersfield with both of the team's goals.

In his last two games, Regula has tallied three points.

With a full week off since their last game, the Condors will be well-rested.

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