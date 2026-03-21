Ontario Reign Sign Defenseman Michael Mastrodomenico to ATO

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign announced today that they have signed defenseman Michael Mastrodomenico to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO). In addition, he has been signed to an AHL standard player contract with the Reign for the 2026-27 season.

Mastrodomenico, 21, recently just wrapped up a four-year collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame where he served as team captain this year collecting 13 points (5G, 8A) in 35 games. In four seasons with the Fighting Irish he accumulated 36 points (10G, 26A) in 120 career games.

Prior to college hockey, the Kirklan, QC native played two seasons in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars from 2020-22 notching 26 points (6G, 20A) in 90 games.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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