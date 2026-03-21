Preview: Condors vs. Wranglers, 7 p.m.

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Tonight is the last of eight matchups between the Condors and Wranglers this season. Bakersfield is 4-1-2 on the year against Calgary.

LOOKING BACK

The Condors went 1-2 on a three-game road trip after last night's 7-4 loss in San Diego. Isaac Howard (1g-2a) had three points to pace the Condors. Matvey Petrov scored his fifth of the year to make it a 4-3 game midway through the second, but that would be as close as the team would get.

GRIFF BEING GRIFF

Seth Griffith is a point away from 700 for his AHL career. He would become the 27th player in the 90-year history of the AHL to achieve that milestone. This season, the Condors captain is t-7th in the scoring race with 55 points (16g-39a) in 59 games.

THE ICEMAN COMETH

Howard is fifth in the rookie scoring race with 38 points (17g-21a) in 36 games. His 1.06 points per game are the most of any rookie with at least 30 games played. He has six points (3g-3a) in his last six games and against Calgary this season, the Wisconsin native has five points (4g-1a) in three games.

50 BURGER

Quinn Hutson is the fourth Condors rookie to eclipse 50 points all-time. Last night, the AHL's leading rookie scorer had a goal and assist. He is t-4th among all AHL skaters with 27 goals.

SUPER ATRO

Atro Leppanen had two assists last night, his sixth multi-point game of the season. The Finnish d-man has 30 points (8g-22a) in 41 games.

HOME COOKIN'

With home games left, the Condors are on pace for their best home record in the AHL era. Currently, the team is 19-6-3 (.732), second best in the division and fourth best in the AHL. Bakersfield had 23 wins in 2022-23.

FROM RUSSIA, WITH LOVE

Petrov scored for the second straight game in San Diego and added an assist for his second multi-point game on the season.

HOPING FOR A QUICK START

Despite being outscored 7-2 in the first period the last two games, the Condors are +11 in first period goal differential. Calgary on the flip side is -22 in the opening frame.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin leads the team with a 25.3 shooting percentage (23 goals on 91 shots).

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 28-3-8 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 12 games left in the regular season. The team sits fourth, four points out of third. A magic number of 18 separates the Condors from the postseason, which shrinks based off Condors points gained and Tucson points lost. The Roadrunners are in Manitoba tonight and Monday. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye.

CALGARY'S CASE

The Wranglers stunned the Condors 5-4 in overtime the last time these two teams met in February. It was their only win in their last 10 games (1-7-2) after being swept during the week at home by Henderson. Martin Frk, who had four goals the other night, paces the team with 25 goals on the season.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home next weekend for two with Texas including $3 Beer Friday and Bluey Night.

CONDORS vs WRANGLERS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. PT (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Star Wars Night presented by Dignity Health, Clark Pest Control, 23ABC, and KERN 1180 AM. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Condors lightsword. Six player jerseys will be auctioned live post game (Pickard, Griffith, Hamblin, Clattenburg, Hutson, and Howard). The remaining jerseys are up for auction online. Click here to bid. Dozens of characters from the Star Wars series will be on the concourse for pictures.

STAR WARS GOLDEN TICKET: Own a piece of history with a one-of-a-kind BB-8 Star Wars Droids Condors jersey in the Golden Ticket Raffle. Only 100 tickets will be sold for $30 each. Click here to purchase.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the KCPW First Goal Fan Poll.







American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.