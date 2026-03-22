Wolves Stymied by IceHogs, 4-2

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Chicago Wolves' woes continued as they fell to the Rockford IceHogs 4-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Rockford netminder Drew Commesso made 36 saves-allowing only third-period goals to Noel Gunler and Josiah Slavin-to help hand the Wolves their third loss in a row and seventh in their last eight games. Chase Dafoe scored twice for the IceHogs in the 11th of 12 meetings between the Central Division rivals this season.

The IceHogs took a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission on a pair of goals from Dafoe, who was making his professional debut after signing with Rockford on March 13 following his career at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

After a scoreless second period, Brett Seney's tally 19 seconds into the third staked the IceHogs to a 3-0 lead.

With 7:18 remaining, Gunler cut into the deficit with the Wolves skating on the power play. The forward crashed the net and cleaned up a loose puck in the crease for his 13th goal of the season. Justin Robidas and Felix Unger Sorum recorded assists.

Rem Pitlick's empty-netter gave Rockford another three-goal advantage before Slavin capped the scoring for the Wolves with a shorthanded marker. The captain raced into the IceHogs zone on a breakaway and solved Commesso for Slavin's sixth score of the season. Skyler Brind'Amour had an assist.

Cayden Primeau (18 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Commesso earned the win for the IceHogs.

Chicago fell to 29-18-6-6 on the season while Rockford stands at 23-33-3-2.

Up next: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Sunday at Allstate Arena (5 p.m.).

Media interested in covering the Chicago Wolves should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.

##WEARETHEWOLVES







American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.