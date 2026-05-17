Wolves Roar Back to Stun Griffins 4-3 in OT in Game 2

Published on May 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves rallied to top the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 in overtime in Game 2 of the Central Division Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night in Michigan.

Felix Unger Sorum notched the winner in overtime-and also scored in regulation-Cal Foote had a goal and an assist and Ivan Ryabkin tallied to help the Wolves take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series that will continue with Game 3 on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena.

The Griffins raced to a 2-0 advantage within 4 minutes, 8 seconds after opening puck drop on a power-play score by Sheldon Dries followed by an even-strength marker by Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Midway through the first, the Wolves went on the power play and Unger Sorum cashed in. The Wolves worked the puck around the offensive zone until Juuso Valimaki sent a touch pass to Unger Sorum and the forward ripped a one-timer from just inside the left circle that beat Grand Rapids netminder Michal Postava to the stick side. Valimaki and Bradly Nadeau recorded assists.

Grand Rapids struck again a short time later with another power-play marker, this one by Eduards Tralmaks, to take a 3-1 lead heading into the intermission.

Ryabkin's second goal of the playoffs pulled the Wolves to within 3-2 late in the second period. The rookie forward pounced on a long rebound of a Foote shot and fired a shot from the left dot by Postava. Foote had the lone assist on the tally.

With 6:04 remaining in the third, the Wolves tied it when Foote carried the puck into the offensive zone and unleashed a wicked wrist shot from the top of the left circle that sailed over Postava's left shoulder and into the back of the net. Josiah Slavin and Cayden Primeau picked up assists.

In overtime, the Wolves rode the momentum of a penalty kill and won it when Unger Sorum redirected a long shot from Charles Alexis Legault past Postava at the 5:14 mark. Legault had the lone helper.

Cayden Primeau (36 saves) was stellar to earn the win in goal for the Wolves while Postava (25 saves) took the loss for the Griffins.

Up next: The Wolves host the Grand Rapids Griffins in Game 3 on Tuesday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2026

Wolves Roar Back to Stun Griffins 4-3 in OT in Game 2 - Chicago Wolves

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