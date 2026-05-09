Wolves Set for Division Finals Showdown with Griffins
Published on May 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves' run in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs will continue when they face the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Central Division Finals beginning next week.
The Wolves, who clinched a spot in the best-of-five division finals when they defeated the Texas Stars in Game 5 of the Central semifinals Sunday at Allstate Arena, learned their next opponent when the Griffins eliminated the Manitoba Moose in Game 4 of that series Friday night in Grand Rapids.
During the 2025-26 American Hockey League regular season, the Griffins paced the Central Division with a 51-16-4-1 record while the Wolves finished in second at 36-21-8-7.
Head-to-head, Chicago posted a 4-2-2-2 record against Grand Rapids, including a 2-0-2-1 mark in Michigan.
Forwards Justin Robidas and Felix Unger Sorum led the Wolves, who are seeking their sixth league championship, in scoring during the 10 regular-season meetings with six points each. Robidas and defenseman Domenick Fensore each had three goals against rival Grand Rapids.
Amadeus Lombardi (three goals, four assists) was the top producer for the Griffins against the Wolves.
Central Division Finals Schedule
Game 1: Thursday, May 14, 6 p.m., Van Andel Arena
Game 2: Saturday, May 16, 6 p.m., Van Andel Arena
Game 3: Tuesday, May 19, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena
Game 4: Thursday, May 21, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena (if necessary)
Game 5: Saturday, May 23, 6 p.m., Van Andel Arena (if necessary)
Tickets for the Wolves' Central Division Finals series against the Grand Rapids Griffins are now on sale at www.chicagowolves.com.
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