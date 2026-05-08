Blues' Flagship Station (101 ESPN) to Continue Carrying T-Birds Playoff Games in St. Louis

Published on May 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues and Hubbard Radio announced today that 101 ESPN will continue to present live broadcasts of the best-of-five American Hockey League (AHL) Calder Cup Playoff series between the Blues prospects of the Springfield Thunderbirds against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beginning Tuesday, May 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT. The AHL Atlantic Division Finals will air in its entirety on 101.1 FM KXOS throughout the St. Louis region featuring Springfield play-by-play announcer Ryan Smith on the call.

Springfield Thunderbirds Playoff Broadcast Schedule on 101 ESPN

Tuesday, May 12 - Game 1: Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT

Thursday, May 14 - Game 2: Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT

Tuesday, May 19 - Game 3: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield - 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT

Thursday, May 21* - Game 4: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield - 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT

Saturday, May 23* - Game 5: Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - 6:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. CT

* if necessary

Smith has served as the voice of the Thunderbirds on television and radio since 2016 and made his NHL debut in 2022 on 101 ESPN, calling one period of action during a Blues game at Boston. The Penn State product started his hockey broadcasting career for the Nittany Lions women's hockey team and also covered the men's team during their inaugural seasons as NCAA Division I programs in 2012-13.

Led by former Blues player and assistant coach Steve Ott in his first season as head coach, Springfield earned the No. 6 seed in the AHL's Atlantic Division with a 32-32-6-2 regular season record. Ott took over as head coach in January and guided the Thunderbirds to a 19-13-2-0 record to finish the season, claiming the final divisional playoff spot. Additionally, five current members of the Thunderbirds skated for the Blues during the NHL regular season this year: Otto Stenberg, Theo Lindstein, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Hugh McGing, and Hunter Skinner.

Springfield opened the playoffs by coming from behind to take the best-of-three playoff series against the No. 3 seeded Charlotte Checkers, clinching a second consecutive win to end the series with an overtime game-winner on Saturday, April 25. Springfield then went on to defeat the AHL's number one seed in the Atlantic Division Semifinals, the Providence Bruins. The Thunderbirds won the series 3-1, including a series-clinching overtime goal at home on Thursday, May 7.

St. Louis' affiliation agreement with Springfield began in 2021 and the organizations announced an extension of that partnership through the end of the 2030-31 season back in October 2024. The Thunderbirds have experienced tremendous success on and off the ice throughout their association with the Blues. In 2022, the team captured the Richard F. Canning Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions before reaching the Calder Cup Finals for the first time in club history. The Thunderbirds received the AHL President's Award as Team of the Year that same season. The two organizations further solidified their association on April 8, 2026 when Blues assistant general managers Ryan Miller and Tim Taylor were named co-general manager of the Thunderbirds.

In addition to coverage in St. Louis, all games of the series can be seen on AHLTV powered by FloHockey and heard over the air locally in Springfield on NewsRadio 560 WHYN and the iHeartRadio app.

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are available now for no upfront cost; your payment card will only be charged for games played during the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets for the Atlantic Division Finals are also available now.

In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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