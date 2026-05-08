Firebirds Defeat Reign to Force Winner-Take-All Game 5 on Saturday Night in Ontario
Published on May 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Ontario Reign at Acrisure Arena on Thursday night in Game 4 of the best-of-five second round series by the final score of 6-2. The series will be decided in a winner-take-all Game 5 this Saturday night in at Toyota Arena in Ontario at 6 p.m. PT.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, the Firebirds netted a powerplay goal from J.R. Avon to tie the game. Mitchell Stephens gave Coachella Valley the lead in the second period. Kaden Hammell extended the team's lead with his first career AHL postseason goal. The Firebirds tacked on some insurance on a goal from Lleyton Roed in the third period before the Reign responded to make it 4-2.
The Firebirds scored two empty net goals to help secure the victory.
Coachella Valley's powerplay finished the game 1-for-4 while the penalty kill went 3-for-3. Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 26 saves in the win. Coachella Valley outshot Ontario 33-28.
THREE STARS:
3.) Oscar Fisker Molgaard - CV: Fisker Molgaard netted a goal and an assist in the victory and continues to lead the team in points with 9 (5 goals, 4 assists).
2.) Mitchell Stephens - CV: Stephens' goal in the second period gave Coachella Valley a lead they never relinquished. The goal was Stephens' second of the playoffs.
1.) Kaden Hammell - CV: The rookie defenseman scored a goal and added an assist to help his team force Game 5.
American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Coachella Valley Forces Game Five - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Defeat Reign to Force Winner-Take-All Game 5 on Saturday Night in Ontario - Coachella Valley Firebirds
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