Firebirds Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team
Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds defenseman Tyson Jugnauth has been named to the 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team.
Jugnauth leads all AHL rookie defensemen in points this season, recording nine goals and 35 assists for 44 points in 70 games in his first professional campaign.
With the selection, Jugnauth becomes the fourth player in franchise history to earn AHL All-Rookie Team honors. He joins Nikke Kokko (2024-25) and both Ryker Evans and Tye Kartye (2022-23) as Firebirds recognized on the league's All-Rookie Team.
The 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team also includes goaltender Sergei Murashov (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton), defenseman Dmitri Simashev (Tucson), and forwards Isaac Howard (Bakersfield), Quinn Hutson (Bakersfield), and Ilya Protas (Hershey).
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