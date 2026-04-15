Griffith Forces Overtime as Condors Get Big Road Point

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (36-23-11, 83pts) secured a big road point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Henderson Silver Knights (39-20-11, 89pts) on Tuesday. With the point, the Condors are solo fifth and can lock themselves into the 4/5 first round matchup with a regulation win on Friday against San Jose.

After a scoreless first period, Viljami Marjala (16th) tipped an Atro Leppanen shot on the power play to give the Condors a 1-0 lead at 3:57 of the second.

Henderson scored on a breakaway and on a power play to take a 2-1 lead in the third. Seth Griffith (18th) scored with the goaltender pulled with 40 seconds left to force overtime. Henderson scored on an overtime power play for the 3-2 final.

Marjala extended his point streak to four games (2g-3a). Quinn Hutson had two assists and is one point off the AHL rookie scoring lead.

Griffith's goal was the team's eighth extra attacker goal of the season.

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE

While home game dates and opponents have not been determined, you can secure your seats now with the purchase of a Playoff Pass. Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement. Purchase yours.

FIRST PLAYOFF GAME SINGLE GAME TICKETS ON SALE

Though the date and opponent has not been finalized, you can secure your seats to the Condors first home playoff game. Tickets are on sale now.

UP NEXT

Two games remain before the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Condors return home Friday for a Fan Appreciation Night and $3 Beer Friday against San Jose! There are thousands of prizes to win in the mystery scratchers - everyone is a winner! Then the team heads to San Jose to close the season on Saturday at 7 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.