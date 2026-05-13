Player Rewind: Isaac Howard

Published on May 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Isaac Howard was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in July of 2025 following a standout season at Michigan State which saw the Wisconsin native receive the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate hockey player in the United States.

After spending the first month in the NHL with Edmonton, Howard arrived in Condorstown where his rookie campaign flourished nearly immediately. He notched three consecutive multi-point games to begin his AHL career and never looked back turning in a 50-point season in just 47 games. Both his goal and point totals were second only to teammate Quinn Hutson of the Condors rookie crop.

His best night came on December 20 at home against Coachella Valley where Ike followed up a three-assist night with his first professional hat trick, a natural hat trick, in a 3-2 victory. It was all part of an incredible December as Howard was named the AHL's Player of the Month, amassing 16 points (8g-8a) in just 11 games.

Along with his running partner in Hutson, Howard was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team finishing fourth in rookie scoring, third in goals, and second in points-per-game.

At the NHL level, he played 29 games this season and had five points (2g-3a), including scoring his first NHL goal on October 21 in Ottawa.

Howard will represent the United States at the 2026 Men's World Championships later this month. He won double gold in the 2024-25 season with the World Junior and World Championship squads.

CONTRACT STATUS: Howard enters 2026-27 in year two of a three-year NHL Entry Level Contract.

PLAYER REWIND SERIES: Every Wednesday, we'll take a look back at the year that was for Condors who made headlines in the 2025-26 season. Up next in the Player Rewind series is Viljami Marjala.







American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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