Admirals Announce Staff Addition, Promotions

Published on May 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI-Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team has hired Laura Dobke as the Fan Engagement Specialist.

In addition, the team has also made the following promotions:

Kory Schooley, Senior Director of Ticket Sales Development

Megan Chatterton, Director of Group Events

Charlie Connelly, Director of Business Development

Kevin Karlson, Director of Group Sales

Ryan McCampbell, Director of Season Memberships

In her new role, Dobke will engage Admirals fans through the team's email and text channels, developing creative campaigns and coordinating with other stakeholders to create content that educates fans, generates revenue and cultivate loyalty. In addition, she will provide exemplary customer service to the team's fans and help to educate fans on available ticket specials, packages and group outing options. A native of Muskego, Dobke is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in Professional Sales/Marketing.

The Admirals open the home portion of their 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 12th at Panther Arena. The rest of next year's schedule will be released this summer.







American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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