Sims Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - With free agency starting soon, the Admirals have locked up one of their superstars, signing play-by-play broadcaster Aaron Sims to a two-year contract extension with the team that runs through 2028.

The Voice of the Admirals since 2005, Sims has called over 1,600 regular season and Calder Cup Playoff games during his time with the team. In addition to his duties behind the mic during games, the Inver Grove Heights, MN native serves as the host of "Let it Simmer," the official Admirals Podcast. Sims can also be seen speaking to civic groups and representing the team at various community events.

This past season Sims made hockey history when he was behind the mic for the coldest game in professional hockey history when the Ads beat the Iowa Wild in -8-degree temperatures on January 23, 2026 at Hockey Day Minnesota. On the other end of the spectrum, he was also on the call when a tornado warning was issued for Milwaukee during the team's final home game of the season.

Before joining the Admirals, Sims was broadcaster for the University of Wisconsin Badger Hockey Team on Wisconsin Public Television and has done play-by-play for high school hockey in LaCrosse, WI and Winona, MN.

Sims got his start in broadcasting at KQAL-FM in Winona, MN from 1993 to 1997 where he served as a sports and news anchor and, starting in 1995, as program director. From Winona, Sims moved on to WKBH-AM in LaCrosse as the program director of the all-sports station before being promoted to operations manager of three different stations, WKBH-AM/FM, and WFBZ in February of 1998.

After his time in LaCrosse, Sims took a job with WIBA-AM and WTSO-AM radio in Madison where he served as a sports reporter for both stations and the co-host of the afternoon drive program on WTSO. While in Madison, the Winona State University alum did play-by-play work for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team. He also has experience working for the Madison Mallards and the Kenosha Kingfish of the Northwoods League.

The Admirals will open the home portion of the 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 10th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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