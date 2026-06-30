Sabres Name Roest Amerks General Manager

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that Stacy Roest has been named general manager of the Rochester Americans, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

In his new role, Roest, who will also serve as director of player personnel for the Sabres, will lead Buffalo's player development process, both on and off the ice.

Prior to joining the Sabres as a pro scout for the 2025-26 season, Roest spent the previous 12 years with the Tampa Bay Lightning as their director of player development. In 2019-20, he also became Tampa Bay's assistant general manager while also adding general manager duties of the Syracuse Crunch, the Lightning's AHL affiliate.

The Lightning advanced to the postseason in 11 of 12 seasons during Roest's tenure, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 while also reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and 2022. The Crunch, meanwhile, qualified for the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs four consecutive years while finishing third or better in the North Division standings and reaching the 35-win mark each time between 2022 and 2025.

Roest, 52, most recently served as associate general manager for Team Canada at the 2025 Spengler Cup, an annual international tournament held in Davos, Switzerland. There, he worked with Team Canada general manager Marc Bergevin, whom Buffalo recently hired as associate general manager under Jarmo Kekäläinen.

The Lethbridge, Alberta, native played parts of five NHL seasons as a forward with the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild from 1998 to 2003, totaling 76 points (28+48) in 244 games.

Roest also skated in 309 career American Hockey League games with the Adirondack Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins, collecting 99 goals and 286 points. He finished his career playing for the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, in Switzerland's top league, from the 2003-04 season until he retired in 2012.

Internationally, Roest also represented Canada at the Spengler Cup seven times during his career, including twice as team captain.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







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