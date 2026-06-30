Nick Bootland Named Head Coach of Cleveland Monsters

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Cleveland Monsters, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, announced today that Nick Bootland has been hired as the club's head coach.

Bootland, 47, spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the Hershey Bears, helping the club win Calder Cup titles in 2023 and 2024. He joined Hershey as an assistant coach before the 2022-23 season, and working on head coach Todd Nelson's staff, he guided the Bears to an AHL-record nine straight playoff series wins from 2023-25.

With Bootland behind the bench, Hershey also claimed the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy with a franchise-record .771 points percentage during the 2023-24 regular season, and the Bears captured back-to-back Atlantic Division titles in 2024 and 2025. The Bears went 173-84-18-13 in Bootland's tenure, and the club won a playoff series in each of his four seasons as an assistant coach.

Before coaching, Bootland played parts of four seasons for the Bears between 1998-03, appearing in 208 career games with the Chocolate and White, posting 42 points (15g, 27a) and 350 penalty minutes. In his playing career, the forward amassed over 300 games in the AHL, playing for Hershey and the Cleveland Barons.

In partnership with the club's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, the Bears will begin a search for Bootland's successor immediately.

The Bears will return for their 89th season of AHL competition in October. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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