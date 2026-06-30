Providence Bruins Sign Alexis Gendron to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







The Providence Bruins announced today that the team has signed forward Alexis Gendron to a one-year AHL contract.

Gendron, 22, appeared in 10 games with Providence during the 2025-26 season, recording one goal and two assists. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward also skated in 47 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, posting 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. Gendron has played in 137 career AHL games with Providence and Lehigh Valley, compiling 36 goals and 24 assists for 60 points.

The Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, native was originally selected by Philadelphia in the seventh round (220th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Gendron was acquired by Boston from Philadelphia along with Massimo Rizzo on March 6 in exchange for Jackson Edward and Brett Harrison.







American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.