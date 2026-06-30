Wranglers Hire John Dean as Assistant Coach
Published on June 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announce today that John Dean will join the Wranglers coaching staff as an assistant coach.
Dean spent the past eight seasons as head coach of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, becoming the longest-serving head coach in franchise history. Over 472 games behind the bench, he compiled a winning record of 247-178-49. Dean also represented Canada at the U17 and U18 levels, winning medals at both tournaments while coaching current Calgary Wranglers defenceman Etienne Morin. During his time in Sault Ste. Marie, he also coached current Wranglers forward Rory Kerins and Flames forward Morgan Frost.
Head Coach Brett Sutter's Wranglers coaching staff now consists of assistant coaches John Dean, David Liffiton, goaltending development coach Mackenzie Skapski, and video coach Chandler Biggar.
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