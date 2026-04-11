Last Dance at Home

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







A western rematch is on tap tonight in Calgary.

The Matchup

Calgary looks to rebound in Saturday's game after a hard-fought 5-4 loss to Abbotsford at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Clark Bishop led the offence with two goals in his 500th AHL game, while Rory Kerins and David Silye also found the back of the net for the Wranglers.

The hosts came out with energy and carried it throughout the night, building a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.

A strong second frame saw the power play convert and Calgary generate consistent traffic around the crease.

Abbotsford responded in the final period, cutting into the deficit early before finding the equalizer in the final three minutes.

Despite Calgary's push to reclaim the lead, Ben Berard scored in the dying seconds to secure the win for the visitors.

Kerins' power-play goal extended his hot streak to nine points in his last four games.

This marks the final meeting between the two clubs this season, with Abbotsford holding a 7-2-1-1 advantage in the series.

The Other Side

While the Canucks have been eliminated from playoff contention, they remain motivated to avoid a last-place finish in the Pacific Division.

Following Friday's win, Abbotsford sits ninth, tied with Calgary at 57 points but ahead on regulation wins.

AHL All-Star Berard has been a key driver for the club, sealing Friday's victory and recording six points over his last five games.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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