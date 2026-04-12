Callum Tung Stellar as Wolf Pack Down Thunderbirds 3-1

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack used three first period goals to knock off the rival Springfield Thunderbirds by a score of 3-1 on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center.

Anton Blidh opened the scoring 7:58 into the hockey game, beating Vadim Zherenko by the right pad. Bryce McConnell-Barker worked through the right-wing circle and sent a cross-ice pass to Blidh, who buried the feed for his eighth goal of the season.

Brendan Brisson extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:01 with his 17 th goal of the campaign. On their first power play of the night, Trey Fix-Wolansky worked right-to-left through the neutral zone. He flipped a pass through a pair of defenders that Brisson was able to collect. Brisson danced to the front of the goal, went between the legs, and beat Zherenko for a power play tally.

39 seconds later, Soctt Morrow made it 3-0. A failed clearing attempt by the Thunderbirds ended up on the stick of Morrow along the right-wing boards. Morrow took a step, then blasted a shot through traffic that clipped the goal post, hit the back of Zherenko's pad, and found the back of the net at 9:40.

Hugh McGing got the Thunderbirds on the board at 13:28. After a turnover in the offensive zone by the Wolf Pack, Zach Dean rushed up the ice and gained the Hartford zone on the right wing. Dean fed McGing on the left-wing side, where he snapped a shot by Callum Tung to make it 3-1.

Tung was the story in the middle frame, as he made 13 saves to keep the score 3-1 through 40 minutes of play.

Tung was terrific in the final frame, tossing aside 12 bids from the Thunderbirds to cement the victory for the Wolf Pack.

Hartford's penalty kill was also outstanding on this night, going a perfect six-for-six against the Thunderbirds.

The victory snapped the Wolf Pack's seven-game losing streak (0-5-1-1).

The Wolf Pack conclude their three-in-three weekend tomorrow evening when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 4:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Apr. 15 when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:15 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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