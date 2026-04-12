Reign Edges out Firebirds in Overtime Thriller, 3-2

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (46-19-3-2) defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds (39-24-6-0) Saturday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 8,279 fans at Acrisure Arena. The Reign will host the Abbotsford Canucks Friday, Apr. 17 at 7 p.m. PST.

Glenn Gawdin scored 17 seconds into overtime as the Reign became regular season Pacific Division champions for the second time in franchise history, the first since 2015-16. Koehn Ziemmer started the scoring in the first period with his 11th of the year then moments later Martin Chromiak doubled the advantage with his team leading 11th power-play score as well as team leading 27th overall tally. The Firebirds scored a short-handed goal with 6:02 remaining in the second period and then tied the contest with a power-play strike with 3:15 left in regulation. Cole Guttman stretched his point streak to five-games with an assist while tallying a career high 10 shots.

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

ONT 2 0 0 1 3

CV 0 1 1 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 39 1/4

CV 29 1/2

Three Stars -

1. Glenn Gawdin (ONT)

2. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

3. Logan Ternes

W: Portillo

L: Terness

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American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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