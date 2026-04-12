P-Bruins Power Past Americans for 53rd Win of the Season

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins powered past the Rochester Americans 6-3 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion for their 53rd win of the season. Forward Fabian Lysell scored twice, while Matej Blumel, Patrick Brown, and Georgii Merkulov each posted a goal and an assist. Riley Tufte and Christian Wolanin recorded two assists each.

How It Happened

Wolanin slid the puck to Merkulov in the right circle, where he fired a wrist shot under the goaltender's pads for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 10:41 remaining in the first period. Brown received a secondary assist.

Lysell intercepted a pass at the far blueline and pushed it forward with speed on a breakaway, where he stickhandled to the forehand and chipped a shot over the glove of the goaltender to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 5:34 to play in the first frame.

Liam Valente skated the puck into the left circle on the rush and slung a wrist shot into the upper-right corner of the net to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 just 59 seconds after the Providence tally.

Wolanin hammered a slapshot from the right circle that rebounded out to Blumel above the crease, where he tucked the puck into the open net to extend the Providence lead to 3-1 with 7:56 left in the second period. Tufte was credited with a secondary assist.

Just 56 seconds later, Merkulov dropped the puck for Lysell in the slot, where he toe dragged around a defender and walked the puck to the crease, before chipping a shot under the goaltender's arm to give the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead. Frederic Brunet received a secondary assist.

While on the power play, Konsta Helenius collected the face-off win and walked it to the slot, before firing a wrist shot under the crossbar to cut the Providence lead to 4-2 with 7:12 remaining in the third period.

On the rush, Tufte chipped the puck ahead of Brown to send him on a breakaway, where he flung a shot past the goaltender's glove to extend the P-Bruins' lead to 5-2 with 6:38 to play in the third frame. Blumel was credited with a secondary assist.

Riley Duran scored on the empty net with 2:22 remaining in the third period. Joey Abate and Jake Schmaltz received assists.

Graham Slaggert located the puck behind the goaltender in the crease and poked it across the goal line to shrink the Providence lead to 6-3 with 1:58 left in the third period.

Stats

Merkulov has points in four straight games with six total in that span.

Lysell posted his third multi-goal game of the season.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 21 of 24 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 44 shots for their second highest total this season.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

The P-Bruins improve to 53-14-2-0. Tonight's victory tied the AHL record for most wins in a 72-game season (Hershey, 53, 2023-24).

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, April 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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