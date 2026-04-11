Penguins Recall Nolan Renwick from Nailers

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Nolan Renwick from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Renwick has appeared 42 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, posting five points (2G-3A). In 46 career AHL games, all as a Penguin, the 25-year-old has four goals and three assists for seven points.

Renwick posted four goals and four assists for eight points in 11 games with the Nailers this season as well, including assists in both of his two contests during his most recent reassignment.

Renwick signed a one-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton upon the conclusion of his four-year career at the University of Maine. In 132 career games at Maine, Renwick gathered 66 points (24G-42A). He was also the runner-up for Hockey East Best Defensive Forward in 2024-25.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Apr. 11, when the team adopts the one-night moniker of the Steamtown Gandy Dancers for the latest installment of its Community Night Series presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Gandy Dancers will take on the Cleveland Monsters with a 6:05 p.m. departure at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have four games left in their regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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