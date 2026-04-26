Penguins Reveal Atlantic Division Semifinals Schedule

Published on April 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today the schedule for their best-of-five, Atlantic Division Semifinals series against the Hershey Bears in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins will host the first two games of the series at home on Thursday, Apr. 30 and Saturday, May 2. If necessary, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will also host the decisive fifth game on Saturday, May 9 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The full series is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, Apr. 30 - Hershey @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 2: Saturday, May 2 - Hershey @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 3: Tuesday, May 5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Hershey, 7:00 p.m. Giant Center

*Game 4: Thursday, May 7 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Hershey, 7:00 p.m. Giant Center

*Game 5: Sunday, May 9 - Hershey @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

* = if necessary

This will be the ninth all-time playoff meeting between the Penguins and Bears, the most against any opponent in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history. The previous eight series are split evenly at 4-4. Furthermore, in the 40 games played across those eight different playoff series, the results are also shared equally, 20-20. The last time the Penguins clashed with the Bears in the postseason was the 2022 Atlantic Division First Round, a series that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won, 2-1, with an overtime triumph at home in the decisive third game.

The Bears are coming off of a successful best-of-three showing against the Bridgeport Islanders in the Atlantic Division First Round, winning the series 2-0. During that time, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was on a first-round bye thanks to its 101-point regular season.

Individual tickets and full playoff packages for the Penguins' postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the 2026 Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367 or visit wbspenguins.com.

Penguins Playoff Packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Every minute of the Calder Cup Playoffs can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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