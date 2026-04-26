Penguins Prep for Playoff Round against Oldest Rival, Hershey

Published on April 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are on a collision course with their oldest foe, the Hershey Bears, in this year's 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The series, which starts on Thursday, Apr. 30, marks the ninth postseason meeting all-time between the Penguins and Bears. Here's important information to know ahead of Game 1 puck drop at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza...

ATLANTIC DIVISION SEMIFINALS SERIES SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Thursday, Apr. 30 - Hershey @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 2: Saturday, May 2 - Hershey @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 3: Tuesday, May 5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Hershey, 7:00 p.m. Giant Center

*Game 4: Thursday, May 7 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Hershey, 7:00 p.m. Giant Center

*Game 5: Saturday, May 9 - Hershey @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

* = if necessary

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY:

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has met Hershey in the Calder Cup Playoffs more than any other opponent (9).

- The previous eight series between the Penguins and Bears are even at four wins apiece.

- In the 40 games played across those eight different playoff series, the results are also split equally, 20-20.

- The first postseason clash between the Penguins and Bears occurred in 2001, when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton swept Hershey in four games in the Western Conference Final, thus punching its ticket to the Calder Cup Final.

- The most recent postseason meeting was the 2022 Atlantic Division First Round, a series that Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton won, 2-1, with an overtime triumph at home in the decisive third game.

2025-26 REGULAR-SEASON SERIES:

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey went head-to-head 10 times during the 2025-26 regular season.

- The Penguins won the season series, going 7-3-0-0 against the Bears.

- Hershey emerged victorious in the final two meetings of the regular season, both at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 4-1-0-0 in its five games at Giant Center. Their last visit on Feb. 7 saw Avery Hayes notch the first hat trick of his career, including the overtime game-winner.

MORE:

Additional Penguins playoff history (and a closer look at the storied rivalry between the Penguins and Bears) can be found in the 2025-26 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Media Guide. Prior to Game 1, the Penguins will also produce an Atlantic Division Semifinals Series Guide, which will include head-to-head stats, rosters, team information, and more.

Every minute of the Calder Cup Playoffs can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026

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