Bears Loan Reilly Webb to Stingrays

Published on April 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have loaned defenseman Reilly Webb to the South Carolina Stingrays, the club's ECHL affiliate.

Webb, 26, appeared in both of Hershey's playoff wins during a sweep over the Bridgeport Islanders in the opening round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. During the regular season, he played sixteen games with Hershey, posting three assists.

With South Carolina, Webb logged four points (2g, 2a) in 37 games. The Stingrays are currently tied 1-1 in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Atlanta Gladiators. Game 3 of the series is Monday in Atlanta, while Game 4 takes place Tuesday on the road in the best-of-seven series.

The Bears will continue the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Game 1 will take place on the road at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Thursday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. The series returns to GIANT Center for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. The first 6,000 fans will receive a cowbell, thanks to GIANT.







American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026

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