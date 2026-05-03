Bears Loan Reilly Webb to South Carolina

Published on May 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have loaned defenseman Reilly Webb to the South Carolina Stingrays, the club's ECHL affiliate.

Webb, 26, has appeared in all four of Hershey's playoff games, recording two penalty minutes. During the regular season, he played sixteen games with Hershey, posting three assists.

With South Carolina, Webb logged four points (2g, 2a) in 37 games. He has also appeared in two postseason games, tallying one assist. The Stingrays are currently ahead 3-2 in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Atlanta Gladiators. Game 6 of the series is Monday in Atlanta.

The Bears continue the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs when they host Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Penguins on Tuesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The first 6,000 fans will receive a cowbell, thanks to GIANT.







American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2026

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