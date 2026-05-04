DiPietro & Bruins Narrowly Top T-Birds in 2-1 Goaltenders Duel

Published on May 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds gather after a Dillon Dube goal

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds gather after a Dillon Dube goal(Springfield Thunderbirds)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins fought tooth and nail in another stingy contest, with the Bruins prevailing 2-1 in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Sunday night inside Amica Mutual Pavilion. With that, the series shifts back to Springfield tied at one game apiece in the best-of-five set.

All of the scoring in the game came in a window of less than six minutes' time in the opening period. For a fifth straight game in these playoffs, Springfield succumbed to a 1-0 deficit within the opening half of period one. Frederic Brunet geared a slapper toward Georgi Romanov, who made the initial save. However, the rebound bounced over to a waiting Matej Blumel on the right wing, and the 2024-25 AHL goal scoring leader rifled it into an empty cage to make it a 1-0 game at 8:34 of the opening perod.

The T-Birds were granted a power play and an opportunity to tie the score quickly, and at 11:30, Dillon Dube did just that, parking himself along the left post and guiding a Hugh McGing pass behind Michael DiPietro to even the slate, 1-1. Alek Kaskimaki picked up his second assist in as many games to round out the scoring play.

The Bruins showed they, too, could answer in a hurry, as Brunet gathered a rolling puck along the right wing and geared a backhand pass across the slot to Georgii Merkulov, who beat Romanov with a quick release to put Providence ahead, 2-1, at 14:02.

Providence outshot the T-Birds 25-14 over the first 40 minutes of the game, but both DiPietro and Romanov were taxed with special teams work in a second period that featured 10 minor penalties and eight combined power plays of varying lengths.

The T-Birds finally were able to give DiPietro a steady diet of scoring chances in the third, but the Springfield power play left two more opportunities on the table, going 0-for-6 in the final two frames after connecting on their first man advantage of the evening.

Springfield's netminding and penalty killing did everything in its power to buy the offense time for an equalizer. Romanov, for a fourth straight contest, kept his opposition to two goals or less. The T-Birds' backstop has now stopped 116 of 123 shots for a .943 save percentage in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The series now shifts back to Springfield, as the T-Birds prepare to host their first game of these Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night, May 5, at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. Game 4 will follow on Thursday, May 7, with another scheduled 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are available now for no upfront cost and will still be in effect should the T-Birds advance to the next round. In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2026

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