P-Bruins Outlast Thunderbirds to Even Series

Published on May 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins outlasted the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-1 on Sunday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion to even the series at one game each. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 27 shots, while defenseman Frederic Brunet recorded two assists. Forwards Matej Blumel and Georgii Merkulov found the back of the net in the victory.

How It Happened

Blumel collected a rebound in the slot and slung a wrist shot into an open net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 11:26 remaining in the first period. Brunet and Ty Gallagher received the assists.

Dillon Dube redirected a feed at the left post for a power play goal to tie the game at 1-1 with 8:30 to play in the first frame.

Brunet threaded a pass across the crease to Merkulov at the left post, where he chipped a shot inside the left post to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 5:58 left in the first period. Matthew Poitras was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Blumel has goals in each of the first two playoff games.

DiPietro stopped 27 of 28 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.

The power play went 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 6-for-7.

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins will travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds for game three of the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals series on Tuesday, May 5 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2026

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