Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners

Published on May 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, May 4, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Loke Johansson from the Maine Mariners.

Johansson, 20, skated in 36 regular season games with the Mariners this season, recording two goals and two assists. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman has played in five playoff games with the Mariners as well, tallying one goal and one assist.

Johansson has appeared in 13 games with Providence this season with a plus-2 rating. The Huddinge, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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