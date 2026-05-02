P-Bruins Edged by Thunderbirds in Game One of Atlantic Division Semifinals

Published on May 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were edged by the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 in game one of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Drew Callin and Matej Blumel found the back of the net in the loss.

How It Happened

Callin walked the puck into the right circle and slung an off-angle wrist shot that trickled under the goaltender's pads and across the goal line to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 16:48 remaining in the first period.

Akil Thomas slapped a one-timer into the open side of the net from the left circle for a power play goal to tie the game at 1-1 with 4:44 to play in the first frame.

Thomas Bordeleau crashed the crease and one-timed a shot inside the right post to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead with 16:20 left in the second period.

Dylan Peterson fired a wrist shot from the right circle past the blocker of the goaltender to extend the Springfield lead to 3-1 with 16:39 remaining in the third period.

Blumel chipped in a rebound from above the crease for a power play goal to cut the Thunderbirds lead to 3-2 with 37 seconds to play in the third frame. Christian Wolanin and Matthew Poitras received the assists.

Stats

Callin scored on his first shift as a Providence Bruin. It was the team's first shot on goal of the game.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 23 of 26 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.

The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 5-for-6.

Springfield leads the series 1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins will host the Springfield Thunderbirds in game two of the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals series on Sunday, May 3 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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